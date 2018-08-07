SpaceX relaunches the final Falcon 9 rocket design

Falcon 9 and Merah Putih are vertical on Pad 40 in Florida. Weather is 80% favorable for the two-hour launch window, which opens Tuesday, August 7 at 1:18 a.m. EST, 5:18 a.m. UTC. https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/xT23Oaz7bu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 6, 2018

That launch back in May was the first time the company used Block 5 for an actual mission. SpaceX had to take it apart after it landed to make sure that it can be flown again without the need for maintenance in between flights in the future. The hope is to use it for 10 launches before it needs to be looked at and restored. That it only took the company a few months to send the booster back to the launchpad is very promising and could mark the beginning of an era of more affordable flights with reusable boosters.

SpaceX launched Block 5 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It will now attempt to land on the Of Course I Still Love You barge -- if successful, the company will most likely be planning for its third launch.

Main engine cutoff and stage separation confirmed. Second stage engine burn underway. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 7, 2018

Update: 1:30AM ET

Falcon 9 first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. pic.twitter.com/HCRvCYopuM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 7, 2018

