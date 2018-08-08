Facebook adds augmented reality games to Messenger video chats

Only two games are available today, but they're showcases for the technology. Asteroids Attack asks you to steer a spaceship around obstacles with your nose, while Don't Smile is a version of the classic staring contest for the smartphone era. Future additions will include Beach Bump (bouncing a ball between players) and Kitten Kraze (matching cats).

There's no secret strategy here: Facebook is using this as a way to keep you immersed in Messenger chats where you might otherwise be tempted to hang up (or consider a rival service). It's also a recognition of a social reality. Many people practically live on their phones, and it's not uncommon for them to leave chat running during a study session or a lazy afternoon. This brings the games to where they're actually hanging out, rather than asking them to switch apps.