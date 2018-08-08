You don't need a Roku to watch Roku's free movies

Almost a year since Roku launched its free, ad-supported movie channel across its devices, the company is taking a major step forward: The internet! Starting today, anyone in the US can head over to TheRokuChannel.com to access the company's free library on PCs, phones and tablets. The only requirement is a Roku account, which you can sign up for on the site. It's not a huge surprise to see Roku broaden access to its free channel, since it announced earlier this year it would be coming to Samsung TVs (that's also rolling out today). And in April, the company partnered with ABC, Cheddar and other media firms for free live news streaming.
Roku is also corralling notable free content across its ecosystem into a new section, Featured Free, which will show up in the navigation menus of its devices. It features movies and TVs from networks like ABC and the CW, as well as more obscure sources like Tubi. You won't actually watch anything in that section though, instead it'll redirect you to the appropriate app to get things started (and install it if necessary). Featured Free will roll out across Roku devices over the next few weeks.