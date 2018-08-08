Show More Results

Untappd adds messaging for all your beer-related chats

Please DM responsibly.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Mobile
Untappd has long been the app of choice for many beer drinkers looking for the best brews in town. To make it easier to find out what's worth checking out at your local bars or share that great IPA you just found with your friends, Untappd has added direct messages. You can plan an outing with your buds or simply share your knowledge of excellent beers, breweries and venues with them.

Also new in the iOS and Android apps is additional language support, in which some parts of the interface will be displayed in your device's language (right now, it supports English, Spanish, German and Portuguese). You can also translate a friend's check-in notes if they're not in your phone's language. Meanwhile, the app lets you sign in using Face ID, Touch ID or Android Fingerprint.

