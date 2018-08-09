Now PS Vue subscribers can get FX's ad-free service

FX's $6-per-month ad-free subscription service FX+ lets viewers watch the network's shows ahead of their air date, and last week, they opened it up to all cable customers. But what if you've already cut the cord? If you opted to get your media fix with PS Vue, you're in luck: FX+ is now available as an add-on with Sony's over-the-top service.
FX+ is now available on PS Vue! New add-on gives ad-free, on-demand access to 1,000+ episodes of FX Originals:
American Horror Story
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Atlanta
Legion
Archer
Sons of Anarchy and more
For the same $6 monthly fee, you can add FX+ to any of PS Vue's service tiers (Access, Core, Elite and Ultra). It includes all first-run series from FX and FXX, plus select past seasons and older shows.