Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Getty Images
save
Save
share

Now PS Vue subscribers can get FX's ad-free service

For $6 per month, viewers can see show episodes before they air on cable.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
12m ago in Services
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Getty Images

FX's $6-per-month ad-free subscription service FX+ lets viewers watch the network's shows ahead of their air date, and last week, they opened it up to all cable customers. But what if you've already cut the cord? If you opted to get your media fix with PS Vue, you're in luck: FX+ is now available as an add-on with Sony's over-the-top service.

For the same $6 monthly fee, you can add FX+ to any of PS Vue's service tiers (Access, Core, Elite and Ultra). It includes all first-run series from FX and FXX, plus select past seasons and older shows.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr