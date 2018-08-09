Sonic movie casts Ben Schwartz as the speedy hedgehog's voice

The Sonic live-action hybrid movie is happening, whether you like it or not. Not only has Jim Carrey confirmed that he's playing the villainous Doctor Eggman Robotnik, the project has also found its lead voice actor. According to Variety, Parks and Rec actor Ben Schwartz will voice the speedy hedgehog. While he's probably most known for his role in the show, House of Lies and various comedy skits, Schwartz also has considerable experience in voice work. He served as voice consultant for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, lent his voice to BB-8 and a character in BoJack Horseman, currently plays Dewey in DuckTales and will soon be heard as Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.