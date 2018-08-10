'Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes' no longer requires VR

Gameplay requires two or more players and is pretty straightforward. Each time you play, the bomb and manual are different. As before, one player is locked in a room with a ticking time bomb, and must defuse it by following the "bomb defusal manual." The catch is that they can't see the manual, so other "expert" players (who can't see the bomb) must decipher it and shout instructions to the expert. Hilarity and miscommunications ensue, and hopefully nobody gets blown to bits.

Most folks still don't own a VR headset, so "flatscreen" mode opens up the game to a lot more players. Now, only the defuser can look at the console screen, while the experts read the manual on laptops, phones and other devices. You don't even need to be in the room, as local co-op mode is supported.

The original game worked on Oculus VR, PlayStation VR, Gear VR, Daydream, PC, OS X and Linux, and owners will get the flatscreen mode for free. For everyone else, it's coming on August 16th, 2018 for $15.