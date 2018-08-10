Watch the launch of NASA's Parker Solar Probe tomorrow at 3:33 AM ET

There are also events occurring today in conjunction with the Parker Solar Probe's launch, which you can watch on NASA TV. The channel will be replaying events. such as the pre-launch briefing and science briefing, all day today. At 6 PM ET tonight, you can see a prelaunch broadcast. At 7:30 PM ET, NASA will run a program entitled "What Parker Solar Probe Will Provide to Humanity."

Actual launch coverage begins in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday. Programming starts at 3 AM and will continue through the launch. A post-launch press conference will occur after the event, but of course if the launch doesn't happen, then it will be delayed. NASA has through August 23rd to get Parker Solar Probe off the ground.

This spacecraft. which, will travel faster than any other human-constructed object ever, will make its journey to the Sun over the course of seven years. Parker Solar Probe will withstand extreme heat as it actually makes contact with the Sun's outer atmosphere.