Instagram's direct message polls give you private feedback

Instagram's polls are good for soliciting feedback (or just stroking your ego), but what if you'd rather not share the results with absolutely all of your followers? You now have that option. Poll stickers are now available for direct messages, making it easy to pick your friends' brains without broadcasting it as a Story. You can ask your closest pals for fashion tips without spoiling what you'll wear, for example.
The feature rolls out to Instagram's mobile apps starting today. In some ways, this could be more valuable than Story polls. Many of those are as much for laughs as anything else. Direct polls may represent an easy way to pose a question to a close-knit group without tallying a slew of text replies.
Starting today, you can send a poll privately in Direct. Update your app to choose who you want to poll – whether it's everyone in a big group thread or just your very best friend. Update your app now to try it! pic.twitter.com/Lfr6pwPDzI— Instagram (@instagram) August 14, 2018