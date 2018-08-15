AT&T faces $224 million lawsuit over cryptocurrency theft

Terpin claims that a hacker was able to get ahold of his phone number, through which they were then able to access his cryptocurrency accounts. As CNBC reports, the complaint alleged, "What AT&T did was like a hotel giving a thief with a fake ID a room key and a key to the room safe to steal jewelry in the safe from the rightful owner."

"We dispute these allegations and look forward to presenting our case in court," an AT&T spokesperson told Reuters.

Terpin is seeking $24 million in compensatory damages as well as $200 million in punitive damages.