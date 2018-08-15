California primary candidate faced cyberattacks for a year

Campaign manager Kyle Quinn-Quesada didn't belive the hacks affected the primary results, where Keirstead placed a close third. The manager also claimed that Keirstead's problems weren't unique and had "become the new normal" for political runs.

It's not clear who launched the attacks or why, although the FBI is investgating. Word of the hacking efforts follows just weeks after Senator Claire McCaskill warned of Russian attempts to compromise her campaign using phishing attempts, however, and days after Senator Bill Nelson said that Russians had compromised Florida's election systems. Rolling Stone noted that House seat incumbent Dana Rohrabacher has been an outspoken opponent of any attempt to sanction Russia for its US election interference, although it's not clear that the intruders were motivated by his pro-Russia stance.

Whoever's responsible, Keirstead's case shows just how wide-ranging election-related hacking attempts have been. It's not just nominated candidates who've had to worry -- it's anyone who stood even a vaguely realistic chance of taking office. This probably won't be the last reported incident between now and November.