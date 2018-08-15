NBA esports league adds four teams to its 2019 season

New teams are signing up for the NBA 2K League's second season before the inaugural run has even finished. The esports organization is adding the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves to its 2019 season, boosting the total count to 21. You'll need to wait for the draft to see who plays on the basketball teams' behalf, but it's safe to presume they'll once again be chosen from a pool of qualifying players.