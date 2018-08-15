Yuneec's Mantis Q drone packs 4K and voice control for $500

There are sacrifices. It's certainly bulkier than a Spark-class drone at 6.6 inches long and a weight just over 1 pound. You're also looking at a vertical-only camera gimbal that won't please dedicated drone cinematographers. This is more for capturing your vacation or taking an aerial selfie than producing a masterpiece.

Yuneec hasn't said when the Mantis Q will ship, but frequent drone navigators will want to be patient. A $650 X-Pack bundle will give you two extra batteries and a shoulder bag when it arrives later in 2018. It probably won't tempt you if you're mostly concerned with image quality and the size of the feature checklist. It might, however, be tempting if you'd like more than a starter drone without paying as much as you might on a nice computer.