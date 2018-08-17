Prince's 1995-2010 catalog is streaming for the first time

There is an exception: you can't stream all of 1995's The Gold Experience, and it's not available for download.

The additions aren't as influential as the first digital release of Prince's music beyond Tidal, since that included mega-hits like Purple Rain. Nonetheless, they fill a giant hole in Prince's digital catalog, and promise to please both completists as well as newcomers just discovering the artist's later work for the first time. In a sense, things have come full circle: Prince once declared that the internet was "over," but that same internet is now preserving his legacy in a way that discs never could.