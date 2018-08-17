Google might launch its own smart display this holiday season

Google unveiled its Assistant-powered smart display technology at CES earlier this year, demonstrating its ability to do what smart speakers can with the added benefit of being able to show things on a screen. Some of its partner manufacturers are already developing devices of their own based on that platform, creating a whole new category meant to challenge the Echo Show. But it won't come as a surprise if the big G truly is working on a home-grown device: having a Google-branded version in its Home speaker lineup is a step towards being able to compete with Amazon's Echo offerings on a more equal footing. Thus far, Lenovo's version is the only Assistant Smart Display you can get right now. JBL's is already available for pre-order and will start shipping in September, though, while LG's is already in the works.