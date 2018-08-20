Giphy's redesigned homepage puts GIF Stories in the spotlight

The company hasn't forgotten that you still want to track down specific GIFs. The revamped site promises a more intuitive interface for finding related GIFs, a real-time trending carousel and "more design features" arriving between now and early in the fourth quarter.

Only the web version of the page is available now, but you'll see this new look within Giphy's GIF Search app in the near future. Aspiring Story creators will have to wait longer, though. Giphy itself is your primary source for Story collections -- artists and partners will have to sit tight until sometime toward the end of this quarter (no later than September) before they can make their own Stories.