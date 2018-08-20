NVIDIA's $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti is the fastest GeForce card ever

So what can you do with the RTX 2080 Ti? When NVIDIA first debuted the GTX 1080 in 2016, it was aiming to create the best GPU for 4K gaming. That'll still be the case with the new card, especially if you want to speeds beyond 60FPS. In a demo called "Infiltrator" at Gamescom, a single Turing-based GPU was able to render it in 4K with high quality graphics setting at a steady 60FPS. Huang noted that it actually runs at 78FPS, the demo was just limited by the stage display. On a GTX 1080 Ti, that same demo runs in the 30FPS range.

But given everything else NVIDIA's Turing architecture can do, including real-time ray tracing and AI acceleration, you can expect the 2080 Ti to be capable of much more. During its press conference, the company showed off a hybrid graphics pipeline, which uses Turing's ray-tracing capabilities together with traditional rendering. You can expect things like shadows and reflections to look more detailed and realistic. In Battlefield V, the RTX ray tracing tech allowed blasts from a tank to be reflected across every object in a scene, from the side of a car to a character's eyes. And another bonus, the Turing cards will be among the first GPUs that can process 8K video.

