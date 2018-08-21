'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' delayed until 2019

Creator and assistant director of the equally vampiric Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Koji Igarashi, explained in an update on the game's Kickstarter page that the team wants to "raise the quality level, especially after all the very valuable feedback from the beta backer demo."

The update also revealed that the game's billed release on the PlayStation Vita has been canned, joining the Wii U version on the scrapheap. Essentially, development of the game has gone on for so long (it was originally slated for release in 2017) that both platforms have died a death in the meantime.

If anything, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a victim of its own success. It blew past its initial crowdfunding target, and the subsequent stretch goals have only given its developers a bigger workload. But it's a workload the team appears determined to get right.