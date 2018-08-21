Evil Geniuses win 'record-setting' Call of Duty World League tourney

The results are clearly welcome for both EG as well as MLG's owners at Activision, which gets a not-so-subtle plug for its marquee shooter. At the same time, the event illustrates just how rapidly esports has grown, particularly for COD. Several years ago, early esports players rarely made a living wage -- now, the very best players can swim in cash. There's still a lot of inconsistency (CWL doesn't have minimum salaries like you see with some leagues), but it's possible for some COD players to turn their skill into a viable career.