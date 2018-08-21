Norm Macdonald’s Netflix show debuts September 14th

"@NormMacdonald Has A Show" premieres September 14 and will feature guests Drew Barrymore, David Spade, @JudgeJudy, David Letterman, @Janefonda, Chevy Chase, @MNightShyamalan, and Michael Keaton pic.twitter.com/Ip9gZXBTGp — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 21, 2018

The show's announcement came as Netflix appeared to be building up its talk show slate, with weekly talk shows from Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale and Hasan Minhaj joining its lineup around the same time. But last week, Netflix cancelled both Wolf's and McHale's shows, which reportedly didn't pull enough views to warrant second seasons. Chelsea Handler's talk show ended last year as well after a two-season run.

Unlike the majority of Netflix's talk shows, Norm Macdonald has a Show won't stream weekly or even monthly like David Letterman's. Instead, all 10 episodes will drop at once.