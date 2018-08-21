Samsung's latest curved gaming monitors are fast and cheap

So you want a curved Samsung gaming monitor, but you don't want to splash out for an over-the-top model like the HDR-ready CHG90. Are you out of luck? Not for much longer -- Samsung has unveiled the CJG5 series, which delivers some of the core features you might crave without the nice-to-have extras. It still includes a curved panel (to provide a more natural focus for your eyes, Samsung claims) and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, but in a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, 2,560 x 1,440 VA display (no quantum dots here) at 32- and 27-inch sizes.
This frugality extends to the inputs, which include two HDMI connectors (one of which is HDMI 2.0), a DisplayPort 1.2 jack and a place for your headphones.
The company hasn't outlined pricing or availability, but it describes the CJG5 line as "reasonable and affordable." This is what you might get if you're rather spend your money on raw performance than image quality buzzwords like 4K and HDR.