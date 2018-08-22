New York Public Library turns classic novels into Insta Stories

Insta Novels is launching today on the library's Instagram account, starting with Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. Over the next couple of months, it will release the digital versions of The Yellow Wallpaper, a short story by Charlotte Perkins, and The Metamorphosis, a Franz Kafka novella. You don't have to worry about missing any of them either: they will be collected as Highlights, which will serve as the account's bookshelf of sorts, so you can find them anytime you want or read them again at a later date.

Corinna Falusi, Partner and Chief Creative Officer of Mother in New York, said: "Instagram unknowingly created the perfect bookshelf for this new kind of online novel. From the way you turn the pages, to where you rest your thumb while reading, the experience is already unmistakably like reading a paperback novel." Make sure to follow the New York Public Library's account to catch the Alice in Wonderland Insta Novel launch today.