Google's Datally offers two more ways to manage your data use

The second new feature is called Bedtime mode and it keeps your phone from using data overnight. Google said in a blog post that phone apps often pull data at night when you don't need them to, and with this feature, you can keep them from doing so. To use it, enter your bedtime and wake up time, and Datally will turn off data usage in between.

This is just the latest update introducing new functionality aimed at keeping data use in check. In June, Google added a guest mode, daily data usage limits, a way to suss out and delete unused apps and a WiFi network map.

Emergency bank and Bedtime mode are available starting today.