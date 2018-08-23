Show More Results
Catch all the latest news from Gamescom 2018 right here!

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Infiniti
save
Save
share

Infiniti taunts us with another electric race car we can't buy

The automaker refines its concept EV from last year.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Infiniti

If you thought the retro-tastic Infiniti Prototype 9 couldn't be improved upon, the automaker thought otherwise. At this year's Pebble Beach automotive event, the larger Prototype 10 made an appearance.

Gallery: Infiniti Prototype 10 | 8 Photos

8

Infiniti says this year's electric-powered concept is in the "spirit of early Californian speedsters." the creation was a global effort for the company with the design oversight taking place in Japan. Digital design happening in the UK and the San Diego office building the actual vehicle by hand.

The Prototype 10 continues the single-seater concept. Infiniti says that it's in line with its goal of building driver-focused cars. The electric powertrain also hints at the company's future.

"Prototype 10 provides a link between where Infiniti stands now, and where we are heading. For us, electrification means performance. Our cars will be powerful, efficient, and highly rewarding to drive, and Prototype 10 is a physical representation of our electrified future," Karim Habib, executive design director, Infiniti said.

So you won't be able to drive (or buy) this car anytime soon, but part of its DNA should make its way into future Infiniti models. Starting in 2021, all Infiniti vehicles will have an electrified component.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr