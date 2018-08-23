Infiniti taunts us with another electric race car we can't buy

Infiniti says this year's electric-powered concept is in the "spirit of early Californian speedsters." the creation was a global effort for the company with the design oversight taking place in Japan. Digital design happening in the UK and the San Diego office building the actual vehicle by hand.

The Prototype 10 continues the single-seater concept. Infiniti says that it's in line with its goal of building driver-focused cars. The electric powertrain also hints at the company's future.

"Prototype 10 provides a link between where Infiniti stands now, and where we are heading. For us, electrification means performance. Our cars will be powerful, efficient, and highly rewarding to drive, and Prototype 10 is a physical representation of our electrified future," Karim Habib, executive design director, Infiniti said.

So you won't be able to drive (or buy) this car anytime soon, but part of its DNA should make its way into future Infiniti models. Starting in 2021, all Infiniti vehicles will have an electrified component.