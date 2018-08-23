It's official: Playing as Oddjob in 'GoldenEye' was cheating

Speaking to Mel Magazine, GoldenEye's lead environment artist Karl Hilton and gameplay programmer Mark Edmonds revealed that yes, playing as Oddjob gave you a significant advantage. His short stature meant that auto-aim sent ammo sailing above his head, and the developers were well aware of this. "We all thought it was kind of cheating when we were play-testing with Oddjob, but it was too much fun to take out and there was no impetus from any of us to change it," Hilton said. "It's definitely cheating to play as Oddjob," Edmonds agreed.

So there we have it. Twenty-one years later and the truth is out. If you're reading this, sister of mine, I'm sorry. I am still better than you, though.