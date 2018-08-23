Ariana Grande's Snapchat lens lets fans try on album merch

If you like the colorful look it gives you, simply tap the Shop button that shows up while you're trying it on. That will take you to a shopping experience, where you can purchase the actual item for $20. A bit steep for a mask, but that will come with presale ticket access to Ariane's 2019 tour. If you're in the US, you'll also get a link to download the album.

This collab probably won't be enough for Snapchat to recoup the 3 million daily users it lost in the second quarter of 2018. Ariana is definitely a big name, though, and we'll bet her fans would love the partnership, especially since you can access the shoppable Lens wherever you are in the world. If you can't find the icon with the mask and music note in the Lens carousel, you can also scan the Snapcode below.

[Image credit: Snapchat]