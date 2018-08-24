Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available today

The upgraded S Pen includes Bluetooth and can operate as a remote control -- which could come in incredibly useful for creative selfie angles. You'll get 6GB or 8GB of memory, depending on how much base storage you elect to have, and the Galaxy Note 9 includes either a Snapdragon 845 or a Samsung Exynos 9810 CPU, depending on your region. And, of course, you can play Fortnite on it. Those specs and screen real estate won't come cheap; contract-free prices are $1,000 for 128GB of storage and $1,250 for the 512GB phone. For more on the Galaxy Note 9, you can read our review here.

You can also pick up the Galaxy Watch starting today. The smartwatch has a battery that lasts up to a few days, and it includes Samsung Pay, Bixby and SmartThings. There's a focus on productivity, and, naturally, you can use it to track your fitness. It costs $330 for the 42mm version and $350 for the 46mm model. The LTE versions will set you back $50 more and ship next month.