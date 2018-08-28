Korg's Electribe Wave app turns an iPad into an EDM beat machine

There's more if you're willing to dive deeper, of course. The sound wavetable not only lets you create unique sounds, but lets you repeatedly play waveform fragments and change their position mid-playback -- try that with a PCM synth. Motion sequencing now extends to the drums and synthesizers, and a virtual Kaoss Pad can apply multiple temporal changes simultaneously (such as pitchbending and the oscillator position) just by dragging your finger. When you're done, you can combine patterns into a single track through a song mode and send tracks to Ableton Live if they're not yet ready for prime time.

Electribe Wave is available now and needs at least an iPad Air or iPad mini 2. It normally sells for $30, but Korg hopes to lure aspiring tablet musicians by dropping the price to $20 until September 30th.