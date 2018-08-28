Samsung's latest external Thunderbolt 3 SSD is all about speed

The speedy transfer rate should prove useful for those working with 4K video files or high-resolution photos, for instance. However, you'll need a Mac or PC with a Thunderbolt 3 port; the X5 is not backwards compatible and won't work with USB. The drive weighs 150 grams and includes a shock-resistant interior frame, measures to stop the X5 from overheating and data protection with AES 256-bit hardware encryption. The X5, which has a supercar-inspired design, goes on sale September 3rd for $400 (500GB), $700 (1TB) or $1,400 (2TB). It also carries a three-year limited warranty.