Tesla beats Ontario government in 'unjust' EV rebate case

Tesla filed a lawsuit against the government's transition plan, which a court has now found to be unfair and unlawful. In the court's decision, Justice Frederick L Myers wrote that "the [Government of Ontario's] asserted rationale for limiting the transition program to franchised dealerships is laden with factual assumptions that were susceptible to being proved or disproved with evidence." A spokesperson for the Ontario government says it is reviewing the ruling, and will make a decision on how to proceed in the coming days.