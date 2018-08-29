Watch Acer's IFA 2018 event in 9 minutes

Acer often has a lot to show at its events, and its IFA 2018 presentation was no exception. The tech giant unveiled a bevy of laptops, including the world's lightest 15-inch laptop and a metal-clad budget Chromebook. However, that was really just the start. It also launched a uniquely detachable mixed reality headset, and even a gaming cockpit that's practically a throne. It's a lot to take in, but don't worry -- we've condensed Acer's announcements into a nine-minute video that covers all the bases.