Acer's Triton 900 gaming laptop has a truly unique convertible hinge

Unfortunately, Acer didn't have many details to share about the Predator Triton 900. A rep tells us it'll be powered by the latest NVIDIA laptop graphics, which makes us think we won't see this machine until NVIDIA's 20-series GPUs make it to notebooks. There aren't any pricing or availability details yet, but we're hoping Acer gets it ready in time for CES.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!