Last 'celebgate' hacker sentenced to eight months in prison

The prosecution had pointed out in a sentencing memo that Garofano was fully aware of what he was doing. He obtained logins and stole information (including nude photos) 240 times in the space of 18 months, according to the note, and readily shared them with others. Garofano's defense countered by saying that he had "matured" and had shown no signs of perpetrating any crime in the future.

Garofano is the last of the four intruders to be sentenced in the case, and will also see the least amount of prison time. The others faced at least nine months, while Ryan Collins was sentenced to 18 months. That's unlikely to make victims completely happy -- Jennifer Lawrence, for instance, had likened the theft to a "sex crime." However, it does ensure that all the known hackers will deal with the consequences of their privacy violations.