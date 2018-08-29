Mophie co-founders launch eco-friendly mobile accessory brand

Some of the folks behind Mophie have launched a new company called Nimble dedicated to eco-friendly smartphone accessories. Nimble launches today with a slate of new products, including wireless charging pads, stands and travel kits, along with four portable charges, all ranging in price from $40 to $100. Each product is built using plant-based bioplastics, hemp fabrics, recycled plastic bottles and recycled aluminum. The company uses speckled TPE texture rather than toxic paints and the packaging is plastic free and 100 percent compostable.
With your conscience duly assuaged, here are some of the products. Nimble's $40 Qi-compatible Wireless Pad can handle iPhones at 7.5 watts and other devices at up to 10 watts. It comes with a USB Type-C charging port and a regular USB-A port to charge a second device at the same time. It's also available as a travel kit ($60) paired with the Nimble USB Wall Charger, with the two locking together for maximum portability.
The $50 Nimble Wireless Stand has the same features, but also comes with a kickstand for charging phones upright. Finally, the $50 Wireless Dual Pad can handle two devices (a mix of Qi-enabled iPhone and Android smartphones) and also includes a USB Type-C charger.
If you're more in the market for a portable charger, Nimble offers four different flavors in 10K, 13K, 20K and 26K mAh capacities. Each includes an 18 watt USB Type-C fast-charging port, along with USB QC 3.0 quick-charging up to three times faster than regular phone chargers. They also have up to four charging output ports, depending on the model, and multi-colored LED gauges for battery levels and charging modes. They're housed in recycled aluminum and come with a detachable magnetic cable management feature. Prices range from $50 to $100.
Nimble says it's committed to becoming e-waste neutral by 2022, and will recycle up to a pound of e-waste for every product sold. The chargers will be available today on Nimble's website and at Amazon in the coming days.