'Dream Daddy' comic revisits the world of the popular dating sim

Digital versions of the issues will be available through Steam, Amazon Kindle, Google Play, Comixology, iTunes and iBooks. You can also grab a print version through the Oni Press online shop. The first issue focuses on Craig, the "fitness dad," and the next four issues will be released on September 26th, October 24th, November 21st and December 19th. The second issue will center on "goth dad" Damien and "bad dad" Robert while the third will feature "cool dad" Mat. The fourth in the series will focus on "rival dad" Brian and "cool youth minister dad" Joseph while the final issue will follow "teacher dad" Hugo.

"There are so many more stories we wanted to explore in the DDADDS universe," co-creator Vernon Shaw said in a statement. "And Oni is giving us this amazing new outlet to tell them. Hope everyone likes dad jokes!"