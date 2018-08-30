Show More Results
Image credit: Ford
Ford expands its GoRide medical transport service in Detroit

It’s partnering with the Detroit Medical Center and its network of facilities.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Transportation
Ford

Earlier this year, Ford launched its GoRide service, which provides non-emergency transportation to patients who need a lift to their medical appointments. Initially, the service launched as a partner with Michigan's Beaumont Health network, and now it's also working with the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) and its eight hospitals and facilities.

"Helping patients with mobility issues or no access to transportation make it to their medical appointments on time and in a safe and comfortable manner is a key part of delivering on our DMC mission," DMC Chief Strategy Officer Joel Keiper said in a statement. "This collaboration with Ford GoRide is one example of how we work to address the needs of our community members and collaborate to provide beneficial solutions that improve the patient experience."

Ford says its GoRide service has a 97 percent on-time pickup and delivery average. Its drivers are trained in passenger assistance safety, sensitivity and CPR, and the service's Ford Transit vans are outfitted to accommodate those with mobility challenges.

The expanded service is now available for patients receiving care at DMC's Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Sinai-Grace Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Hutzel Women's Hospital.

