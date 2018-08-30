Jaybird's X4 sport earbuds are redesigned and waterproof

As far as the comfort goes, a new "Speed Cinch" cord management system lets you put the wire under- or -over-ear depending on your preference, plus new fins and tips that will help it find a snug fit inside your ear. Finally, "new exclusive-to-Jaybird Comply Ultra foam tips" use thermo-reactive foam tips to snuggle deeply in the ear canal. Battery life hasn't changed and still promises up to eight hours, and you can still customize the sound using Jaybird's iOS or Android app.

We'll have to wear them to see how all the new promises work out, but the best news is that these will arrive for the same price as Jaybird's current model: $130. Pre-orders open today on the company's website before they go on sale everywhere in September. There are two colors you'll be able to get anywhere they're sold, Black Metallic/Flash and Alpha Metallic/Jade, while the Storm Metallic/Glacier edition is exclusive to its website and Best Buy.