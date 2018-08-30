Show More Results
Watch Sony's IFA 2018 event in under 7 minutes

A new flagship, headphones and more.
Jamie Rigg, @jmerigg
40m ago in Mobile
The new Xperia XZ3 smartphone and WH-1000XM3 high-end noise cancelling headphones are undoubtedly the highlights of Sony's presence here at IFA this year. But company execs including new-look CEO Kenichiro Yoshida weren't going to let the bright lights of the press conference stage dim without plugging Sony's other wares, including its Master series 4K TVs and a new high-res music player. But why listen to us when you can hear it all straight from the horse's mouth? And in less than seven minutes, no less!

