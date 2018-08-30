This telepresence robot offers a remote-controlled set of extra hands

You can see Fusion at work in the video above. It shows how the system can be used to help two individuals communicate and collaborate from a distance, and describes the three modes of action -- directed, enforced and induced. You can also see how the telepresence user can operate the robot through an Oculus Rift headset.

Saraiji told The Verge that there are some issues with the prototype that still need to be worked out, including a time lag and the off-to-the-side view provided to the telepresence user.

Fusion is a follow up to the research group's MetaLimbs project that it demonstrated at last year's SIGGRAPH conference. The group showed off Fusion earlier this month at SIGGRAPH 2018.