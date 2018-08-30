Show More Results
Catch all the latest news from IFA 2018 right here!

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Dolby Vision HDR is ready for testing on Xbox One

Just add an Xbox One X or One S, compatible TV and Netflix subscription.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
18m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

Microsoft promised Dolby Vision HDR support for the Xbox One and starting today, testers with an Xbox One S or Xbox One X (and a compatible 4K TV) can try it out with Netflix streaming. Dolby's expansion on HDR10 -- that already drastically improves the capabilities for lighting and contrast -- adds 12-bit color support plus features for content publishers to adjust settings for the best lighting and color in each scene.

Most owners of Ultra HD TVs with Dolby Vision and 4K probably already have an app built-in that will stream the right content, but now they can enjoy it without switching back and forth. There's still no word on support for Dolby Vision-ready 4K Blu-ray discs, but at least this step is done.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr