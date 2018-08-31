Yamaha's latest turntable streams multi-room audio via WiFi

The player also doubles as an audio target for AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth devices, and you can steer both online services and multi-room playback through Alexa voice commands.

You can buy the MusicCast Vinyl 500 in September for $700 without speakers -- steep, but potentially worth it to hear your LPs around the home. You can cut costs if you don't mind plugging into a MusicCast receiver, though. The TT-S303 turntable will offer the same basic record-playing features without the wireless technology for a more down-to-Earth $450.