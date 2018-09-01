Twitter is testing threaded replies and status indicators

hey Twitter. we've been playing with some rough features to make it feel more conversational here. presence and reply threading. still early and iterating on these ideas. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3U3NvpHWPy — Sara Haider (@pandemona) August 31, 2018

The other feature is online status indicator, which shows everyone that you're on the platform and ready to respond with a telling green dot like Facebook Messenger's and Instagram's. If these test features were movies, then nested responses received a mixed reception, while this one got mostly negative reviews. As one commenter told Haider, people with bad intentions could exploit it. They could wait for their targets to go online, for instance, and then brigade them when they're vulnerable. Thankfully, Haider assured that she wants users to have full control over the feature, which hopefully means it's opt-in and you can switch it off if you change your mind.

definitely. would want you to have full control over showing it. — Sara Haider (@pandemona) September 1, 2018

Since these are test features, very few people can access them for now. They'll also continue to evolve before they make their way to everyone's accounts if ever the platform decides to give them a wider release.