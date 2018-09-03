The first 'Valkyria Chronicles' comes to Switch on October 16th

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will be available on the Switch, but what if you never played the original and want to brush up on your WWII-inspired turn-based strategy? Don't worry, you're set. Sega has confirmed that the original Valkyria Chronicles will be available on Nintendo's system October 16th for $20, or $15 if you have the newest title in your Switch library. This isn't the remastered edition from 2016, so you might not get a visual extravaganza -- though you might not mind if you're defending Gallia in handheld mode.