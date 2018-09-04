Ellen DeGeneres' return to stand-up arrives on Netflix December 18th

Ellen DeGeneres hinted over a year ago that she'd return to stand-up specials through Netflix, and that revival is now close at hand. Netflix has announced that DeGeneres' comedy one-off Relatable will premiere on the streaming service December 18th. The teaser clip doesn't say much about what to expect, but it does have DeGeneres engaging in some tongue-in-cheek name-dropping as she confirms the premiere over and over again.