Image credit: Devindra Hardawar, Engadget
The biggest news from IFA 2018

Bezel-less laptops and a new Sony flagship phone weren't enough to save a quieter year for Europe's biggest tech show.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
We're wrapping up our coverage of IFA 2018, and things just seemed... quieter in comparison to last year. There were next to no new wearable announcements, plenty of mid-range phones, but only one premium smartphone. Meanwhile, PCs followed the trend seen at both CES and CEATEC, with shrinking bezels on high-spec laptops from ASUS. Your go-to IFA topics (huge TVs, curious home appliances and mobility tech) only had a few things to show off. That said, there were new moves in audio -- especially if you're in the market for wireless headphones or smart speakers -- and Samsung brings 8K TVs one step closer to reality. We sum up everything worth knowing from last week in Berlin. It's the best of IFA 2018.

Check out all the news from IFA 2018 here!

Video
Camera & Editor: Kyle Maack
Host: Mat Smith

