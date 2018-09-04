Tenacious D created a YouTube series to accompany their new album

The series debuts September 28th with each of the six episodes featuring new songs. An episode will hit Tenacious D's channel each Friday until the album (which includes frequent collaborator and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums) drops November 2nd.

Post-Apocalypto depicts Black and Gass in a world that's been decimated after a nuclear bomb. They'll visit the White House, and have adventures with a time machine and in space while dealing with some daddy issues. Judging by the teaser clip, it seems the show will consist of static images rather than fluid animation, with Black and Gass providing flavor with their voiceovers. Still, for fans of the duo, it could be a good way to get a taste of what the album has in store. You can check out the teaser and the Post-Apocalypto theme song below.