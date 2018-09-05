'Bingeable,' 'biohacking' and 'fintech' are now officially words

Some, predictably, as fairly divisive. Everyone's got that rando Instagram friend that's too fond of the word adorbs, or who loves a bit of avo with their marg (margarita) at brunch. And we've all seen the memes lamenting the plight of the hangry.

Technology obviously plays a driving role in new language, which is why predictive, haptics, biohacking and fintech have now joined the fold. Netflix is bingeable, Wikipedia is a time suck and Reddit is usually TL;DR. Phone bugging out? Time to force quit. Societal issues have an influence, too. For the first time, food bank, tent city and self-harm have entered the dictionary, as has Generation Z, bougie and Latinx (a gender neutral alternative to Latina and Latino).

As Merriam-Webster notes, every word moves at its own pace -- there's no average speed for a word's acceptance into language, and therefore the dictionary. "For each reader, some of the new words inevitably seem already familiar, but others will be encountered for the first time in an announcement like this -- which probably means we're doing it just about right."