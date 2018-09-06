British Airways website hack exposed customer financial data

No passport or travel details were stolen, but the post recommended those were affected call their banks and reset the password for their British Airways website account. The company hasn't released any other details about the breach yet, but like most of these events, we'll probably learn much more as the airline's investigation unfolds. For now, British Airways states that its website is "working normally so future bookings will not be affected," per its post.

We are investigating the theft of customer data from our website and our mobile app, as a matter of urgency. For more information, please click the following link:https://t.co/2dMgjw1p4r — British Airways (@British_Airways) September 6, 2018