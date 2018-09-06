Comcast's Xfinity Stream app is now available on select Samsung TVs

Today, Xfinity announced that the Stream app, currently in beta, is now available on 2017 and 2018 model Samsung Smart TVs. This app allows Xfinity customers to watch live TV, on demand programming and recorded shows and movies from their DVRs.
If you have a compatible television, you can download the Xfinity Stream app by navigating to your Samsung's Smart Hub. Because the app is still in beta, Comcast is still refining and tweaking its functionality and the smoothness of the experience. However, it's good to see that the company is giving subscribers yet another way to experience and engage with the content that they pay for.