How to watch EA's Jacksonville Tribute Livestream

[Elijah "TrueBoy" Clayton (left) and Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson (right)]

The incident took place during a Madden qualifying tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville. A shooter opened fire, killing Clayton and Robertson, as well as injuring 10 other people. He later shot and killed himself.

The tribute stream will be hosted by some well-known personalities in the Madden community, but EA is hoping to "reach far beyond Madden and share in 90 minutes of doing what unites us all -- playing video games." The company has also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the injured victims and for the families of Clayton and Robertson on top of the $1 million it already donated. It has teamed up with the platform to ensure 100 percent of the donations will go directly to the recipients.